Footage captures moment killer driver hit 123mph

A driver who filmed himself speeding at 123mph before hitting and killing a pregnant mother-of-two has been jailed for 12 years.

Adil Iqbal admitted causing the death of Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, by dangerous driving on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester, on 13 May.

The 22-year-old also admitted causing serious injury to her son, aged nine, and nephew, aged four.

The family's solicitor described the sentence as "insulting".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk