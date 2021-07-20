Thousands of Muslims have gathered in a city park to celebrate Islam's largest festival, Eid-al-Adha, in the open air.

The festival, which is known as the "Feast of Sacrifice", usually lasts for four days.

Worshippers were invited to celebrate it together at an event in Liverpool's Sefton Park.

Attendee Fatima Ali said it was the second time "we did Eid in the park and it's such an incredible experience".

