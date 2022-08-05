The owner of Kipper's Cat Meowseum is looking for a new home to house thousands of kitty curiosities.

The items were put in storage when the museum in Bury, Greater Manchester, shut in 2000 but John Taylor now wants to reopen the attraction.

"Cats are a marvellous creature,"said Mr Taylor, who named the museum after his pet cat Kipper.

"I think millions of people in the country would agree."

