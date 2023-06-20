A drunken man who pushed his victim to the ground, causing him to fatally hit his head outside a pub has been jailed.

Carl Sinclair, 48, attacked Roy Halliwell, 61, in the street in Wigan town centre just days before Christmas.

Sinclair was jailed for five years and six months after pleading guilty to manslaughter at Bolton Crown Court.

Detectives have released footage of the moment Sinclair, from Wigan, shoved his victim on 22 December.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk