The father of a student who was stabbed to death in Manchester said his son's life was "snatched by a coward using a knife".

Luke O'Connor, 19, was stabbed eight times with a flick knife in Fallowfield, Manchester, in October, after his friend made a joke about a skateboard as he was passing Shiloh Pottinger.

Pottinger, 20, of no fixed address, was jailed for 15 years for manslaughter.

Speaking outside Manchester Crown Court, Jason O'Connor said his son had an "infectious love of life" and added: "How many more parents and families and friends have to go through the pain and the heartache that knife crime brings?"

