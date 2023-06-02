It could prove to be a red and blue battle of the ages - and BBC Radio Manchester's Talking Balls podcast have delved right into it.

Presenters Gaz Drinkwater and Natalie Pike are discussing the first ever all-Manchester FA Cup final.

They say rivalry between fans in the city has never been so high.

As Manchester City look to stay on course for the Treble, United are chasing a domestic cup double as well as looking to protect their Treble record which has stood since 1999.

