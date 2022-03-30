An "improvised hydraulic lift system full of illegal tobacco products" has been found hidden behind a wall by police and council officials during a raid.

The lift was found by officers taking part in a day of action in Bolton, which Greater Manchester Police said targeted people who were "selling products to our children in our communities that are going to harm them".

