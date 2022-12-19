A man who was on board a diving yacht when it capsized in the Red Sea has told how escaping the stricken vessel was a matter of "life or death".

Christian Hanson, from Rochdale, was one of 26 passengers and crew on board Carlton Queen when it began to list off the coast of Egypt.

He said while all 26 had managed to get off unharmed, the escape had been very frightening.

"I climbed the furniture as fast as I could and then I just had to swing on the door and smash it," he said.

