A Sudanese doctor who has made it back to the UK on one of the last evacuation flights from the war-torn African nation says he fears for the family he has left behind.

Dr Abdulrahman Babiker, who works at Manchester Royal Infirmary, had travelled out to Sudan a few weeks ago for what he hoped would be a pleasant few days with his parents.

Instead, he had to hide from militia troops who were battling regular army forces, before dashing to the airport.