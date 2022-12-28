An engineering firm is using specially trained dogs to help protect rare great crested newts.

The sniffer dogs survey building locations in Warrington, Cheshire, to locate the legally-protected amphibians before construction takes place.

Rachael Flavell said: "It's basically a game for them... they go out, they find the scent and then they get to have a huge play."

