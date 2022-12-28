Warrington doggy detectives sniff out newts on building sites
An engineering firm is using specially trained dogs to help protect rare great crested newts.
The sniffer dogs survey building locations in Warrington, Cheshire, to locate the legally-protected amphibians before construction takes place.
Rachael Flavell said: "It's basically a game for them... they go out, they find the scent and then they get to have a huge play."
