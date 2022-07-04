A runner surprised his girlfriend with a marriage proposal at a marathon's finish line.

Niall West went down on one knee as he and Beth Miller approached the end of the Manchester Marathon on Sunday.

The 28-year-olds from Bolton first met at Lancaster University and have been together for nine years.

Ms Miller said they had run the whole marathon together but she had had "no idea why Niall was so adamant on finishing together".

She said their finish time of 04:38 was her personal best, adding: "It would have been a few minutes faster if it wasn't for the proposal."

