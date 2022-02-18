Lorry tipped over in high winds on busy motorway

The moment high winds caused a lorry to tip over on a busy motorway has been captured by a driver's dashcam.

The lorry was travelling on the M62 westbound when it was toppled between junction 22 for Huddersfield and junction 21 for Rochdale.

Greater Manchester Police said there had been no reports of any injuries.

National Highways has asked people take extra care when travelling due to the weather conditions.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk