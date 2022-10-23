A rowdy singalong by audience members has halted a performance of The Bodyguard.

Singer Melody Thornton was unable to complete her rendition of I Will Always Love You during the musical's finale at Manchester's Palace Theatre on Friday.

Many of the audience applauded as two members were removed by the theatre's security staff and spoken to by Greater Manchester Police.

The former Pussycat Dolls star said later on Instagram that she "fought really hard" to finish the show, but it had not been possible.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk