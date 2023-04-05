Mother Goose: Sir Ian McKellen says working with John Bishop is a treat
Comedian John Bishop says his on-stage relationship with Sir Ian McKellen "just works" as the pair star in Mother Goose, a pantomime, at Easter.
Ambassador Theatre Group Productions is putting on the show at The Lowry in Salford.
Sir Ian told BBC North West Tonight it was a "treat" to work with such a "brilliant" stand-up.
Bishop said Sir Ian was "the biggest name I will ever work with".
