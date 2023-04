A vending machine allowing people to swap books for free is proving popular with readers.

More than 600 books have been swapped so far in the new scheme in Manchester's Corn Exchange, marketing manager Alison Hogarth said.

She said it gives people the opportunity to read something they might not normally pick.

