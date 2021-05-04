A seven-year-old boy is walking 40 miles from Liverpool to Manchester United's stadium this weekend to raise funds for a hospital where his cousin is receiving cancer treatment.

Harvey will be joined by former United player Sammy McIlroy for part of the trek, along with his family, friends and teachers.

He said he "really wanted" to raise £10,000 for Alder Hey Children's Hospital after his seven-year-old cousin Zak was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.