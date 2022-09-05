An 85-year-old grandmother, who runs 10k twice a week to keep fit, has been chosen - alongside the likes of Liverpool footballer, Mo Salah - as one of the faces of a new Adidas advert.

Retired college lecturer Barbara Thackray took up running eight years ago to raise funds for St Ann's Hospice in Heald Green, Stockport.

She has been raising money for the hospice since her sister died there in the 1990s.

She said she had seen the advert "on a little screen" and it was "fine", adding: "So long as they were prepared to make a significant donation to St Ann's Hospice I felt ok about it."

