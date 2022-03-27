Apprentice star Marnie Swindells says boxing belongs to everyone
Boxing gym owner Marnie Swindells has said she wants to spread the word that the sport "belongs to everyone".
The 28-year-old court advocate and gold medal-winning boxer beat fellow finalist Rochelle Anthony.
Ms Swindells, who is from Oldham, won Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment along with the partnership.
She said the moment he picked her was "so surreal".
