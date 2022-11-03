The chairman of trustees at a mosque which was accused of turning a "blind eye" to extremist views prior to the Manchester Arena attack has said he disagrees with the inquiry chairman's findings.

The report found that while Didsbury Mosque in south Manchester, where the Abedi family worshipped, was not an active factor in the brothers' radicalisation, politicisation did happen there.

Chairman Sir John Saunders said "there was a form of wilful blindness" to some activities, and "weak leadership".

BBC reporter Daniel De Simone questioned Didsbury Mosque chairman Fawzi Haffar.

