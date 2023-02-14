Uncle Joe's Mint Balls celebrates 125th birthday

The company which makes Uncle Joe's Mint Balls is celebrating 125 years of the sweets.

The mint balls have been made using the same secret recipe and traditional methods in Wigan since 1898.

William Santus started the company which has been passed down from generation to generation.

His great nephew and current co-managing director John Winnard said only the packaging had changed since the popular sweet was first created.

