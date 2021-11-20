A woman who is believed to be the first Zumba instructor in the UK with Down's syndrome has landed her dream job teaching in a gym.

Hannah Payton, from Atherton, has started running her first classes after securing a job at Pure Gym in Tyldesley, Greater Manchester.

The 25-year-old, who qualified as an instructor last year led a class attended by Joe Wicks as part of a Children In Need event in November.

She said she wanted to inspire other people with disabilities to pursue their dreams and "have some fun and just be yourself".

Video journalist: Molly Brewer

