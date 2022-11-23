England star Jack Grealish has surprised the young fan who inspired his World Cup goal celebration with a call from Qatar.

The Manchester City forward scored his country's sixth goal as they beat Iran 6-2 in their opening World Cup match.

He had promised to do Finlay's celebration the next time he scored.

He told the 12-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, that he was "buzzing to get a goal and then I could do my little celebration just for you".

