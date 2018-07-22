How puppy yoga is helping people with anxiety

Yoga enthusiasts seeking an exercise class with a difference can hone their skills while practising alongside actual downward-facing dogs.

Puppy Yoga Manchester is hosting classes across the North West - adding some canine companionship to the traditional stretch and relaxation work.

Instructor Logu Priest said it not only helped with the socialisation process for the puppies but it had great mental health benefits for those taking part.

Yoga instructor Tammie Foster said the puppies just made "everyone so happy" but warned her clients they may "nibble your ears and toes".