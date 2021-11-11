A woman has knitted more than 1,000 poppies to create a unique waterfall display for Remembrance Day.

Marjorie Rigby's creation took ten months to complete and it is now on show in Great Barrow.

The 89-year-old, from Frodsham, said honouring those who took part in conflicts was "very important" to her.

Some of her family served in World War One, including her father who received an honourable discharge after being gassed.

"Every stitch was done with love," she said, adding she would do an even bigger display next year.

