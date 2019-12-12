Models with physical and learning disabilities who took part in a fashion catwalk show, organised by a Manchester charity, have said it "helped their confidence".

Hannah Mendell said "the most amazing models" were "being ourselves" and "showing people who we are".

She said being on the catwalk was "the most phenomenal experience".

It was organised by The Friendship Circle which said "diversity in fashion is so important" because it helped "change perceptions".

