A dancer from Manchester has said being part of a production of The Lion King in her home city is "a dream come true".

The Disney classic has entertained audiences around the world since it debuted on Broadway in 1997.

The touring stage show, which is based on the much-loved film and features 232 puppets alongside a host of dancers and actors, is beginning a five-month run at Manchester's Palace Theatre.

Thompson, who plays one of the lionesses, said it was an "overwhelming but beautiful moment" to be able to perform in the city.

