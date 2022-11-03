The parents of the Manchester Arena bombing's youngest victim have said their daughter was "badly, badly let down" by the emergency services.

The second report from the public inquiry into the May 2017 attack has said the response fell "far below" what was expected.

Twenty-two were killed in the attack, with hundreds more injured.

Chairman Sir John Saunders said he could not rule out the possibility that eight-year-old Saffie Roussos could have been saved with better treatment.

Her mother, Lisa Roussos, said: "I believe in my heart she would have survived."

