Rail passengers are facing severe disruption after TransPennine Express axed more than 50 of its services in a single day.

The rail operator has cancelled services along routes between Manchester, Sheffield, York, Hull, Huddersfield and Edinburgh.

It comes after mayors in the north of England criticised rail "chaos" across the region.

Kai Connell, who lives in Manchester and commutes to Scunthorpe, said: "They cancel four, five, six trains in a row and leave you stranded."

"They just leave you there and expect you to find your way."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk