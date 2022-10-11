In 1989, as the big retailers cottoned on to a return of flares to the streets of Manchester and wanted a slice of the market, BBC North West Tonight sent reporter Bob Whittaker to see what all the fuss was about.

Inspired by the baggy style of bands like the Happy Mondays and The Stone Roses, young Mancunians drove a resurgence of the retro fashion and wide-bottomed jeans were flying off the shelves of the city's independent stores.

Bob's whole report can be watched on the BBC Rewind site.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk