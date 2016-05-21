A 16th Century Tudor mansion which was partly destroyed in an arson attack is set to reopen its doors to the public six years on.

The roof and upper floor of the Grade II-listed Wythenshawe Hall in Manchester were left completely gutted in the blaze on 15 March 2016, leading to extensive renovations.

About £6.7m was needed to restore the historic building, which was once besieged by Oliver Cromwell's parliamentarian soldiers during the English Civil War.

Wythenshawe Hall reopens on 10 September.

