The scale of flooding on railway tracks in Manchester has been captured in drone footage.

Trains were cancelled after a water main burst and leaked on to tracks near Fairfield station in Audenshaw in the early hours of Thursday.

United Utilities said work was ongoing to repair the leak and the track would reopen when the water had drained away.

Services running between Manchester Piccadilly to Leeds through Stalybridge and on the Glossop have been impacted for a second day.

Footage courtesy of Network Rail

