The 96-year-old still working three days a week

A 96-year-old woman who still works three days a week says she is "not giving up" her job "until they tell me to clear off".

Irene Astbury opened Pet Food Supplies Ltd in Macclesfield, Cheshire, with her late husband in 1981.

More than four decades later, she remains a familiar face on the shop floor and behind the counter.

She told BBC North West Tonight she was "just keeping these young ones in check".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk