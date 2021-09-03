A Manchester-based pub chain is offering second-hand school uniforms as families struggle with soaring prices in the cost of living crisis.

Joseph Holt has asked people to donate items of clothing and have set up collection points at all of its 127 pubs across the North West of England.

Danielle McIntosh who runs the Bricklayers Arms in Salford said it was a "community hub".

"We like to help out in the community, people and families that are struggling," she said.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk