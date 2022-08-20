'Singing is my life, but Covid took away my voice'

A young singer has described how her dreams are on hold after Covid damaged her voice.

Ani Goddard, who is studying at Manchester's Arden Theatre School, said she could no longer sing and sometimes struggled to speak.

The 21-year-old contracted Covid in December, but now believes she has Long Covid.

She is on the waiting list to see a vocal specialist, but said accessing treatment had been "frustrating".

"When I sing, just nothing will come out," she said.

"It's literally my life - trying to go and sing and do my job and I just can't do that."

