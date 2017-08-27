Manchester's Caribbean Carnival has returned for the first time since 2019, with the festivities including celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the event.

The event, which now takes place in Alexandra Park, began in the early 1970s as a procession through the streets in Moss Side and Hulme.

Marketing lead Rhea Leach said it was a time for "everyone to come together" and a chance to celebrate the city's "melting pot of cultures".

