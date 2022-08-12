The funeral procession of a man who drove buses for 52 years saw him take his final ride on board the last vehicle he drove.

Harry Winstanley was laid to rest on Friday in Manchester after a life-long career as a driver in the city region.

His son James said "buses were his life" and recalled how "every time he drove a car it was like driving a bus".

Mr Winstanley's friend John Taggart said: "Everybody knew him. He was such a character."

