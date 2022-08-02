Among the archives revealed by the BBC Rewind project, footage from 1977 showed BBC Look North spending the day with Manchester City chairman and local record shop owner Peter Swales.

It is a far cry from what the club now looks like at the Etihad stadium.

The cameras followed him around Maine Road and sat in on meetings with city legends including player Dave Watson and manager Tony Book.

The revealing report showed just how much has changed in English football's top flight in the last in 45 years.

