South Asian women are being encouraged to voice their questions about cervical screening tests in a new group hosted by doctors.

Research by charity Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust has revealed a third of women in the South Asian community regularly miss or delay their smear tests.

The cancer charity said there were additional challenges and cultural stigmas which make it more difficult for the women.

Dr Bushera Choudry, who is one of the practitioners in Manchester, said the sessions provided vital information and aimed to try find out reasons why tests are missed.

