More than 50 firefighters have tackled a woodland blaze near Dove Stone reservoir in Oldham.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said there had been "four large seats of fire", but they were brought under control.

Footage of the blaze was taken by one firefighter showing the extent of the fire.

Footage courtesy of Aaron Lee.

