Beavers have successfully bred in Cheshire for the first time in more than 400 years as their reintroduction is declared a success.

A pair of Eurasian beavers were released at Hatchmere, near Delamere Forest, by Cheshire Wildlife Trust 18 months ago.

The trust said the sighting of the newborn beaver was "a real milestone".

