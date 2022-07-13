A 65-year-old carer who looks after his wife has spoken about "counting pennies" on a daily basis amid the rapidly rising cost of living.

Jeffrey McCarthy, from Salford, gave up his job two years ago to care for his wife, who has dementia.

He receives a carer's allowance of £69.70 each week.

The government said it "recognised the vital contribution made by carers" and nearly 60% of working-age people on the allowance would get an extra payment.

