A woman who was given less than a year to live after a breast cancer diagnosis has said she "can't express in words" how she felt when she was told she was disease-free.

Jasmin David, 51, of Manchester, was diagnosed in 2017, but began being treated with an experimental medicine, combined with an immunotherapy drug, at The Christie hospital two years later.

She said after being given the all-clear, she "now takes each day as a blessing".

