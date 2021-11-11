A trial which hopes to prove how peat bogs can be made profitable for farmers has begun in Greater Manchester.

Lancashire Wildlife Trust has planted crops of celery and bulrushes in carbon-rich peatland near Wigan.

It said the bogs were an important carbon store in the fight against climate change and were home to many species of wading birds and insects.

The trust's Mike Longden said the trial aimed to "show farmers they can make money from peatland at the same time as protecting it".

