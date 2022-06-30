The mother of The Wanted singer Tom Parker has told of how he showed "such dignity" throughout his illness and "just wanted to help others".

The star died at the age of 33 on 30 March after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2020.

His mum Noreen Parker said she wanted to continue her son's work to raise awareness and funding for brain cancer.

She has set up a charity walk in his hometown of Bolton to celebrate his "positive and energetic" personality.

