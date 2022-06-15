A restaurant in Manchester has cut its opening hours in a bid to save money and stay afloat.

Scott Reardon, general manager of Frost Burgers, said the businesses had faced difficulties since the pandemic but "currently things have been worse" and called on the government for support.

He has spoken to BBC North West Tonight about the growing fears within the hospitality industry as it recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic and deals with the cost-of-living crisis.

A government spokesman said: "No national government can control the global factors pushing up the cost of everyday essentials, but we will continue to support the hospitality sector in navigating the months ahead. "

