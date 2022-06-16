A farm in East Cheshire is giving away its bumper crop of honeyberries for free "to help the local community".

John Salt, manager of Norseman Farm in Chelford, said the site had experienced a "really strong crop this year - much more than last year".

"It was much more than we anticipated," he added.

The farm, which has about 25,000 honeyberry plants, is inviting the public to pick their first punnet of fruit for free until 25 June.

