The 93-year-old helping young offenders to change in Manchester
A woman who has opened up her allotment for young people to complete their community sentence has said she "sees it as a chance for them to turn their lives around".
Dena Murphy, 93, is in charge of a site in Manchester, which is used for young offenders to carry out their sentence via the community payback scheme.
She said: "We are all entitled to make a mistake and to be forgiven for making it."
Her story has been documented in Supergran And The Garden Of Justice - Our Lives, which will be shown on BBC One at 19:30 BST on Friday 17 June.
