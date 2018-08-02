An aspiring teacher has been sharing maths lessons on social media to help students revise for their GCSEs and A-levels.

Harry Surplus, from Bury, Greater Manchester, who previously struggled with maths, has been creating videos and livestreams on TikTok to help those studying the subject.

The 19-year-old has amassed millions of likes on his videos and has more than 100,000 followers.

He is currently studying maths at the University of Manchester in the hope of becoming a teacher.

