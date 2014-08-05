A couple who met a Ukrainian musician while holidaying on a cruise ship have offered him refuge in their home and bought him a piano.

Michele and Ron Welsh, from Wigan, met composer Jenya Sujunov in April when he was entertaining those on board.

Mr Sujunov, 37, who started playing the piano aged six, could not return home to Donetsk in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine because of the war.

The couple want to help him get work with an orchestra in Manchester or Liverpool.

