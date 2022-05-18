A sculptor has used replica tank parts to create a war horse art piece in celebration of a 225-year-old cavalry regiment.

Joanne Risley, from Cheshire, was commissioned to create the Cheshire Yeomanry memorial at the National Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Colonel Peter Cooper said the regiment had fought on horses up until World War Two and added the animals were "an important part of our history".

The artist said she structured the horse's pose to resemble the idea of "moving forward, but also looking back on the past and remembering all the soldiers".

